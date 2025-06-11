In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4