In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|Audi
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|631 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)