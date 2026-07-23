In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs C5 Aircross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|C5 aircross
|Brand
|Audi
|Citroen
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|17.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4