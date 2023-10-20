In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4