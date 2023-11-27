Saved Articles

Audi Q3 vs BMW iX1

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds5.6 seconds
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Electric
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm308.43bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm494 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl-
Driving Range
896 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96070,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00066,90,000
RTO
4,77,90029,000
Insurance
2,04,5602,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,50,556

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA vs Q3

