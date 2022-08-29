HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ3 vs 5 Series

Audi Q3 vs BMW 5 Series

Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
5 Series
BMW 5 Series
530i M Sport
₹63.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph250
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds6.1
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L B48 Turbocharged I4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl14.82
Driving Range
896 Km1008
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
13
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96072,79,439
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00063,40,000
RTO
4,77,9006,63,000
Insurance
2,04,5602,75,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,56,463
Latest Offers
Delhi
On BMW 5 Series :- Pay Just Rs. 79,999 Month And N...
Applicable on 5series530dmsport variant
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

