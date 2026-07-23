In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|2 series gran coupe [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 44.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|14.82 to 18.64 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4