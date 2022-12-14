Q2 vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Tiguan [2021-2025] Brand Audi Volkswagen Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 13.54 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.