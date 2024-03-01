Saved Articles

Audi Q2 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q2 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Fortuner legender
BrandAudiToyota
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage15.38 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Cylinders44
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.3814.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I41GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
8461152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.510.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90951,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00043,66,000
RTO
3,61,1605,56,080
Insurance
99,2491,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,1131,10,059

