In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 34.99 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.38 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4