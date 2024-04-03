In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.38 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Q2 vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Superb [2020-2023] Brand Audi Skoda Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage 15.38 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 4 4 Read Less