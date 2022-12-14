Q2 vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Karoq Brand Audi Skoda Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.