Q2 vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Pajero sport Brand Audi Mitsubishi Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1984 cc 2477 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.