Q2 vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Outlander Brand Audi Mitsubishi Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 2360 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.