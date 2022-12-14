Q2 vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Cooper jcw Brand Audi MINI Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.