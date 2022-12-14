Q2 vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Cooper convertible Brand Audi MINI Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.