In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.38 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Q2 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Gla [2021-2024] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 15.38 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 4 4