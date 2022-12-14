In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2
|Gla
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 34.99 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.3 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4