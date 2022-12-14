Q2 vs C-Class [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 C-class [2018-2022] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 50.01 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1950 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.