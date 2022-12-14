In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2
|Invicto
|Brand
|Audi
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 34.99 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.3 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-