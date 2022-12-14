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Audi Q2 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Invicto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Invicto
BrandAudiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 24.97 Lakhs
Range-1208 km/charge
Mileage15.3 kmpl23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
15.3823.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
8461208 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.59.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Braking Performance
36.92-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleTorsion beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R17
Length
43184755 mm
Wheelbase
25932850 mm
Kerb Weight
15051620 kg
Height
15481795 mm
Width
18051845 mm
Bootspace
355-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5552 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90928,38,247
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00024,97,400
RTO
3,61,1602,54,570
Insurance
99,24985,777
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,11361,004
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

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Latest Car & Bike News

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website
14 Dec 2022
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
The Q2 SUV is set to become the latest member in the Audi India family. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 first drive review: When an SUV stands small but dreams big
10 Oct 2020
The Q2 has a strong SUV-like visual profile from the front but is more of a crossover as one moves towards the side. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 SUV launched in India, live updates: Highlights
16 Oct 2020
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
25 Sept 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
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