hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsQ2 vs Meridian

Audi Q2 vs Jeep Meridian

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Meridian Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Meridian
BrandAudiJeep
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 23.33 Lakhs
Mileage15.3 kmpl15 to 16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Longitude 4x2 MT
₹23.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0 L Multijet II
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
846-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Braking Performance
36.92-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMulti-Link with strut suspension with FSD
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar disc
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Length
43184769 mm
Wheelbase
25932782 mm
Kerb Weight
1505-
Height
15481698 mm
Width
18051859 mm
Bootspace
355170 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5560 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableAuto Folding
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
PassivePassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingAudio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / BlackEmperador Brown/Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90927,57,477
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00023,33,000
RTO
3,61,1603,01,995
Insurance
99,2491,21,982
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,11359,268

Meridian Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meridian vs Fortuner

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website
14 Dec 2022
Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
The Q2 SUV is set to become the latest member in the Audi India family. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 first drive review: When an SUV stands small but dreams big
10 Oct 2020
The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is based on the Overland trim and adds styling changes.
Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched, starting at 35.95 lakh; Gets sliding second-row
16 Feb 2026
The Q2 has a strong SUV-like visual profile from the front but is more of a crossover as one moves towards the side. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 SUV launched in India, live updates: Highlights
16 Oct 2020
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
16 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers