In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z 4x4 MT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.38 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs V-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2
|V-cross
|Brand
|Audi
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 34.99 Lakhs
|₹ 25.52 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.38 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4