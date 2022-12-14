Q2 vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Tucson [2022-2025] Brand Audi Hyundai Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 29.27 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.