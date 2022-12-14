hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsQ2 vs Tucson [2022-2025]

Audi Q2 vs Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Tucson [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Tucson [2022-2025]
BrandAudiHyundai
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 29.27 Lakhs
Mileage15.3 kmpl12.95 to 15.38 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tucson [2022-2025]
Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025]
Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol
₹29.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm192 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm154 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Nu 2.0
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
846-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Braking Performance
36.92-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMulti-link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 60 R18
Length
43184630 mm
Wheelbase
25932755 mm
Kerb Weight
1505-
Height
15481665 mm
Width
18051865 mm
Bootspace
355-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5554 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlilited
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
48
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / BlackBlack and Light Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90933,80,297
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00029,26,800
RTO
3,61,1603,08,680
Insurance
99,2491,44,317
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,11372,655
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish looksFeaturesADAS

Cons

Upper variants are expensiveBody roll at tight cornersBraking needs more bite

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website
14 Dec 2022
The next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line has been spotted testing, showcasing a major design overhaul. It features a boxier profile, sportier styling, and a revamped cabin with advanced tech.
Next-gen Hyundai Tucson N Line spotted testing for the first time
18 May 2026
Spy shots of the 2027 Hyundai Tucson reveal a redesigned cabin with a 17-inch touchscreen.
2027 Hyundai Tucson interior revealed in new spy shots with 17-inch display
12 May 2026
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
The Q2 SUV is set to become the latest member in the Audi India family. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 first drive review: When an SUV stands small but dreams big
10 Oct 2020
The Q2 has a strong SUV-like visual profile from the front but is more of a crossover as one moves towards the side. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 SUV launched in India, live updates: Highlights
16 Oct 2020
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
1 Sept 2022
While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
12 Aug 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers