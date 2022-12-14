Q2 vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Kona electric Brand Audi Hyundai Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range - 452 km/charge Mileage 15.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 39.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1984 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.