Q2 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Brand Audi Hyundai Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Range - 631 km/charge Mileage 15.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 72.6 kWh Engine Capacity 1984 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.