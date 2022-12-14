In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q2
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|Audi
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 34.99 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|631 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)