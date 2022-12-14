Q2 vs Endeavour Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Endeavour Brand Audi Ford Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 32.75 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1996 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Ford Endeavour, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.