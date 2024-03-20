HT Auto
Audi Q2 vs BYD Seal

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q2 vs Seal Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Seal
BrandAudiBYD
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 41 Lakhs
Range-510-650 km/charge
Mileage15.38 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-61.44 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Charging Time-26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)

Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
846-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.57.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90942,92,726
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00041,00,000
RTO
3,61,16029,000
Insurance
99,2491,63,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,11392,267

