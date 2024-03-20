In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.38 kmpl mileage. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Q2 vs Seal Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Seal Brand Audi BYD Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 41 Lakhs Range - 510-650 km/charge Mileage 15.38 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 61.44 kWh Engine Capacity 1984 cc - Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)