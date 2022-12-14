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Audi Q2 vs BYD Atto 3

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and BYD Atto 3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Atto 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Atto 3
BrandAudiBYD
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Range-468-521 km/charge
Mileage15.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-49.92 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.38-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
846468 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.57.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Braking Performance
36.92-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMulti-link
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacpherson strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 60 R17
Length
43184455 mm
Wheelbase
25932720 mm
Kerb Weight
15051680 kg
Height
15481615 mm
Width
18051875 mm
Bootspace
355440 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
56
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited150000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / BlackEclipse Blue / Hazy Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90926,19,805
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00024,99,000
RTO
3,61,16016,000
Insurance
99,2491,04,305
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,11356,309

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