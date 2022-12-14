In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q2 and BYD Atto 3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro and BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Atto 3 Comparison