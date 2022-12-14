Q2 vs 3 Series [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 3 series [2019-2022] Brand Audi BMW Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 42.3 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1995 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and BMW 3 Series [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.