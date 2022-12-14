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HomeCompare CarsQ2 vs 3 Series [2019-2022]

Audi Q2 vs BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and BMW 3 Series [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330i Sport. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. 3 Series [2019-2022]: 1995 cc engine, 11.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs 3 Series [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 3 series [2019-2022]
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 42.3 Lakhs
Mileage15.3 kmpl11.8 to 20.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1995 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
3 Series [2019-2022]
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
330i Sport
₹42.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.3816.13
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
228250
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
846951.67
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.55.8
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.56
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Braking Performance
36.9233
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleFive-link axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsDouble-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17225 / 50 R17
Length
43184709
Wheelbase
25932851
Kerb Weight
1505-
Height
15481435
Width
18051827
Bootspace
355480
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
5559
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Cornering Headlights
PassiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / BlackSensatec Canberra Beige/Black, Sensatec Black | Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90951,73,098
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00044,90,000
RTO
3,61,1604,78,000
Insurance
99,2492,04,598
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,1131,11,190

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Latest Car & Bike News

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the Audi Q2 was offered in India as a completely built CBU import.
Q2 discontinued? Audi's smallest luxury SUV delisted from official website
14 Dec 2022
A Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall. (Image: Facebook/Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763)
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The Q2 SUV is set to become the latest member in the Audi India family. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Audi Q2 first drive review: When an SUV stands small but dreams big
10 Oct 2020
The Q2 has a strong SUV-like visual profile from the front but is more of a crossover as one moves towards the side. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
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