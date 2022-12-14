Q2 vs 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2 series gran coupe [2020-2025] Brand Audi BMW Price ₹ 34.99 Lakhs ₹ 44.4 Lakhs Mileage 15.3 kmpl 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1995 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 44.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 220i M Sport. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. 2 Series Gran Coupe [2020-2025]: 1995 cc engine, 14.82 to 18.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.