In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Audi Q3 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and Audi Q3 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs 51.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.38 kmpl mileage. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 14.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less