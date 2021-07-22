|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|200
|230 Kmph
|Engine Type
|Dual Asynchronous Motors
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
|Driving Range
|484
|302 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7
|5.4 seconds
|Battery
|95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|79.2 kWh, Lithium Ion, 800 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 664 Nm
|326 bhp 345 Nm
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Range
|359 km
|302 km
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|230 kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|₹2,61,722
|₹NaN