In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Taycan
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|452-544 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|89 kWh
|Charging Time
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