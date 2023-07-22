In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|911
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-