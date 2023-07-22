In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Eqs
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)