|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|200
|-
|Engine Type
|Dual Asynchronous Motors
|2 Electric Motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Driving Range
|484
|450
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7
|-
|Battery
|95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Electric
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 664 Nm
|402 bhp 760 Nm
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Range
|359 km
|471 km
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|180 kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,21,76,600
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,66,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹3,56,000
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,61,722
|₹2,40,162