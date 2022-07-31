In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Eqc
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs