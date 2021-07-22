|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|200
|-
|Engine Type
|Dual Asynchronous Motors
|OM654
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|484
|1064.58
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7
|-
|Battery
|95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Diesel
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 664 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|359 km
|-
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹1,21,76,600
|₹99,49,762
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,66,000
|₹86,39,399
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹10,90,666
|Insurance
|₹3,56,000
|₹2,19,397
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,61,722
|₹2,13,859