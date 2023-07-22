In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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