In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs Levante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Levante
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2987 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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