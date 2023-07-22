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Audi e-tron Sportback vs BMW X6

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW X6, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs X6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron sportback X6
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.78 Cr
Range484 km/charge-
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Charging Time--

Filters
e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Sportback Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors-
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
484 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds4.3
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode Automatic
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable4395 cc
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
200 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres12 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionFive-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionDouble-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20315 / 35 R21
Length
5014 mm4960 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2975 mm
Height
1686 mm1700 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg-
Width
1976 mm2004 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
615 litres580 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneAutomatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsTrip Meter with 2
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch14.9 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch Screen
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
Optional-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes with Warning
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,69,3252,03,40,978
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,24,0001,77,90,000
RTO
54,00018,33,000
Insurance
4,90,8257,17,478
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,70,1634,37,206

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