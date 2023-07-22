In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW X4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs X4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|X4
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 96.2 Lakhs
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-