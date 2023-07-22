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Audi e-tron Sportback vs BMW M5

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW M5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs M5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron sportback M5
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.99 Cr
Range484 km/charge69 km/charge
Battery Capacity95 kWh18.6 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Right Side View
Engine
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Specification
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsTwin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh18.6 kWh
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
484 km69 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds3.5 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20285 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionFive-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20295 / 35 R21
Length
5014 mm4983 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2982 mm
Height
1686 mm1469 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg1970 kg
Width
1976 mm1903 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
615 litres530 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
AluminiumIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeSilverstone | Black , Aragon Brown | Black , Black | Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)20 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,69,3252,27,43,345
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,24,0001,99,00,000
RTO
54,00020,44,000
Insurance
4,90,8257,98,845
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,70,1634,88,843

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