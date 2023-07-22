In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW M5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs M5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|M5
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|69 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|18.6 kWh
|Charging Time
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