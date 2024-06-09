HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kwh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs M4 Competition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron sportback M4 competition
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.18 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Range359.0-
Mileage-9.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity95 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
200-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsB58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
484576 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.73.5 seconds
Battery
95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 664 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
359 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph250 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.16.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionAdaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionAdaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20285 / 30 R20
Length
50144794 mm
Wheelbase
29282857 mm
Kerb Weight
25951725 kg
Height
16861393 mm
Width
19761887 mm
Bootspace
660440 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
52 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,76,6001,75,05,958
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,66,0001,53,00,000
RTO
54,00015,84,000
Insurance
3,56,0006,21,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,61,7223,76,271

