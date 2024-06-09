In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kwh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|M4 competition
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Range
|359.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-