In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW 7 Series, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs 7 Series Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|7 series
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-