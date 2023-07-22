In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi S5 Sportback, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs S5 Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|S5 sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-