In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi RS5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 and Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs RS5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Rs5
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-