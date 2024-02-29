In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel.
e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh.
Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Audi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|379.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-