In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. e-tron GT vs Land Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Land cruiser Brand Audi Toyota Price ₹ 1.8 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Range 379.0 - Mileage - 11 kmpl Battery Capacity 84 kwh - Engine Capacity - 3346 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -