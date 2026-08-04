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Audi e-tron GT vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Taycan
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.72 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range388-401 km/charge452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity93.4 kWh89 kWh
Charging Time8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.72 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Cup Holders
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
630 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp-
Charging Time
8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors-
Battery Capacity
93.4 kWh89 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Driving Range
388 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Motor Power
390 kW-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp, 630 Nm402 bhp, 410 Nm
Max Speed
245 kmph230 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Air SuspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Air SuspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20-
Length
4989 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2903 mm2900 mm
Height
1418 mm1379 mm
Width
1964 mm2144 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
Optional-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,00,2661,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,57,0001,67,00,000
RTO
54,00054,000
Insurance
6,88,7666,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,84,7463,74,545

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