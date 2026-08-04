In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Taycan Comparison