In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo.
e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh.
Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 1.65 Cr
|Range
|379.0
|591 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|84 kwh
|100 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)