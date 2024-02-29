Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Carse-tron GT vs Macan EV

Audi e-tron GT vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

e-tron GT vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Macan ev
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 1.65 Cr
Range379.0591 km/charge
Battery Capacity84 kwh100 kWh
Charging Time-21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
...Read More

Filters
e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Turbo
₹1.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
245-
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors-
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axlePermanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.13.3 seconds
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm630 bhp 1130 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph260 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5001,72,18,123
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0001,65,00,000
RTO
54,00054,000
Insurance
4,98,0006,63,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5503,70,084

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
    Honda Elevate now available through CSD stores. Check details
    29 Feb 2024
    BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
    Chinese vehicles under radar for national security data risk in United States
    29 Feb 2024
    Tesla Roadster will now have a new design with SpaceX tech. The EV will enter production later this year with deliveries starting from 2025. (REUTERS)
    Tesla Roadster to debut in late 2024 with new design and SpaceX tech, says Musk
    29 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was supposed to create a new body style called Sport Utility Sedan (SUS) and it was primarily meant for China.
    Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    View all
     