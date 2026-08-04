In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Cayenne Comparison