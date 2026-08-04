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Audi e-tron GT vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Cayenne
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.72 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Range388-401 km/charge-
Mileage-6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity93.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.72 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
630 Nm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Charging Time
8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors3.0L Turbocharged V6
Battery Capacity
93.4 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
388 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Motor Power
390 kW-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp, 630 Nm-
Max Speed
245 kmph248 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Air Suspensionfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Air SuspensionFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20285 / 45 R20
Length
4989 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
2903 mm2895 mm
Height
1418 mm1698 mm
Width
1964 mm1983 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlDual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
NoFront and Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
25
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
YesNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,00,2661,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,57,0001,38,69,000
RTO
54,00014,40,900
Insurance
6,88,7665,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,84,7463,41,251
Expert Rating
-

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