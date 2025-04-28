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Audi e-tron GT vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Gt-r
BrandAudiNissan
Price₹ 1.72 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Range388-401 km/charge-
Mileage-8.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity93.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.72 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi e-tron GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Upholstery Details
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
630 Nm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Charging Time
8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Battery Capacity
93.4 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
388 km627 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Motor Power
390 kW-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp, 630 Nm-
Max Speed
245 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Air SuspensionIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Air SuspensionIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20255 / 40 R20
Length
4989 mm4710 mm
Wheelbase
2903 mm2780 mm
Height
1418 mm1370 mm
Width
1964 mm1895 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
Ventilated Seats
Optional-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchIndividual
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,00,2662,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,57,0002,12,40,272
RTO
54,00021,78,027
Insurance
6,88,7668,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,84,7465,21,642

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