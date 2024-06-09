HT Auto
Compare Cars
e-tron GT vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Audi e-tron GT vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Range379.0-
Mileage-8.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity84 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time--

e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
245-
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1-
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Air SuspensionMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
49895205
Wheelbase
29033135
Height
14181838
Width
19642030
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5002,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0002,43,10,000
RTO
54,00024,85,000
Insurance
4,98,0009,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5505,96,765

